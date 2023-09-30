Awesome Video: Watch New York DEC’s ‘Cannon Net’ in Action

It's the time of year for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) to go duck hunting... sort of.

One of the NYS DEC's strategies of tracking animal populations is by tagging them with an identifying marker. From huge black bear and moose to adorable ducks, every bit of information helps. How they capture the waterfowl, however, is like something out of a movie. Meet the "Cannon Net".

NYS DEC via Facebook Ducks caught in the NYS DEC's cannon-net (NYS DEC via Facebook) loading...

Cannon-Net Video from NYS DEC

The tension is palpable in the video posted on the NYS DEC's Facebook page (below). "Watch as we attempt to capture and band ducks in Eastern New York... Our cannon-netting system could capture mallards, wood ducks, and green-winged teal" they wrote. The video below is silent for just over a minute until... BANG!

The Reason for Waterfowl Collection by NYS DEC

The NYS DEC captures and tags thousands of ducks every year, and the large nets play a vital role. Once tagged, the ducks will be able to "tell their story" of movement, habitat choice, and even if hey were harvested by a hunter. Here's how the impressive nets work.

How Cannon-Nets Work to Capture Ducks

The NYS DEC's nets work similarly to the example video above. After the net and bait is set, it's only a matter of waiting until the ducks show up. When the ideal number of hungry ducks is reached, the net is deployed, safely capturing the birds (below).

Kentucky Afield via YouTube Kentucky Afield via YouTube loading...

