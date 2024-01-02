Video: What’s the Deal with This Wondrous New York ‘Graveyard’?
The internet stopped in its collective tracks last week to stop and stare at a video of one of most unique "graveyards" in New York state.
The Hudson Valley is so full of natural wonders that it can be easy to forget that one of the biggest and busiest cities in the entire world is less than 100 miles away. Now, some of its most famous iconography is for sale.
How to Buy Retired Items from the MTA in New York
The video (below), shows rows and rows of signs, placards, lights, and other items of interest from the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA). In a move that is both environmentally conscious and fiscally responsible, the MTA is selling their used memorabilia to the public. One thing people still can't get over, however, are the prices.
Be Prepared to Spend Big with the MTA
This isn't the first time the MTA has offered items up for sale. While this tradition has been going on for years, the one thing that doesn't seem to have changed is how highly the transit authority values their keepsakes. From signs listed at over $1,000 to garbage cans listed for nearly $400, these heavily-used pieces of transportation history are not heavily discounted.
Different Ways to Buy MTA Memorabilia
As the video's host points out, many MTA sign recreations are available for lower prices on websites like Etsy, but even though they are officially licensed, these pristine renditions have never seen the inside of a subway tunnel like the items for sale in this "graveyard".
Interested collectors can buy items both in-person at popup events or online on the MTA's website. Public transportation enthusiasts can also email the MTA directly if they have a specific item in mind that they'd like to find.
18 New Yorkers Manage To Sneak Dogs On Subway
Gallery Credit: Frames Etc., Facebook
Accord Train Station Converted to Luxury Airbnb
Gallery Credit: Jonah