Welcome to the ultimate cannabis tour across New York State, where the green revolution has taken root and blossomed into a vibrant landscape of dispensaries, each with its own unique flair and vibe. Picture this: as you embark on this ganja-filled journey, you're not just exploring different towns and cities, but diving headfirst into a kaleidoscope of colors, scents, and experiences that redefine what it means to enjoy the high life. From the bustling streets of New York City to the serene shores of Upstate New York, get ready to elevate your senses and embrace the spirit of adventure as we traverse through the coolest cannabis hotspots the Empire State has to offer. Let's roll!

Albany:

Capital District Cannabis & Wellness Inc. - 997 Central Avenue, Suite 200 - capitaldistrictcannabis.com Herbal IQ - 6055 Transit Road - herbaliq.org Premier Earth Corp. - 1297 Hertel Avenue - premierearth.com PharmaCann of New York, LLC (dba Verilife) - 10 Executive Park Drive - verilife.com/ny Legacy Dispensary - 1839 Central Avenue - legacy-dispensary.com Mr Good Vybz - 25 N Pearl Street - mrgoodvbyz.com

Amherst:

Treehead Culture - 665 North French Road - treeheadculture.com

Astoria:

Cannavita - 30-30 Steinway Street - cannavita.us Urban Weeds - 31-35 Steinway Street - urbanweedsny.com

Bayside:

Weed Mart by New Metro - 221-50 Horace Harding Expy - newmetro.club

Bellerose:

New York City Cannabis Exchange - 248-09 Jericho Turnpike - nycce.co

Binghamton:

Just Breathe - 75 Court Street - justbreathelife.org

Blasdell:

716 Cannabis LLC - 2053 Electric Ave - 716cannabisllc.com

Bronx:

Bronx Joint - 925 Hunts Point Avenue - thebronxjoint.com Cannabis Emporium (dba Hush) - 2460 Williamsbridge Road, Fl 1 - hushny.com ConBud - 2412 Third Avenue - conbudbx.com Royal Leaf NY LLC - 817 E Tremont Avenue - statiscannabis.com Two Buds Dispensary - 696 East 241st Street - twobudsdispensary.nyc

Brooklyn:

BK Exotic - 1056 Flatbush Ave - brooklynexotic.com Canna Life NYC LLC dba Hii - 152 Bedford Avenue - hiinyc.com Matawana Dispensary - 533 5th Avenue - matawanany.com Flynnstoned Corporation - 219 Walton Street - flynnstoned.com The Travel Agency Downtown Brooklyn - 122 Flatbush Avenue - thetravelagency.co Smiley Exotics - 201 East 30th Street - smileyexoticsny.com Urban Leaf - 977 Second Avenue - urbanleafny.com

Buffalo:

Dank 716 LLC - 501 Main Street - 716dank.com Devil's Lettuce - 650 Orchard Park Road - devilslettuce.net Mary Janes - 440 Normal Avenue Native Haze Cannabis - 1503 Canandaigua Road, Suite 3C - nativehaze.com Public Flower - 232 Allen St - publicflower.co Puffalo Dreams - 900 Niagara Falls Blvd - puffalodreams.com Premier Earth Corp. - 1297 Hertel Avenue - premierearth.com

Cheektowaga:

East Leaf Dispensary - 2442 Clinton Street - eastleafdispensary.com

Clay:

Raven Dispensaries LLC (Raven's Joint) - 4106 NY-31, Suite 903 - ravensjoint.com

Cohoes:

The Bakery Cannabis Dispensary - 1099 Loudon Road - 518bakery.com

Depew:

Herbal IQ - 6055 Transit Road - herbaliq.org

Fishkill:

Gratitude Buds - 814 NY-52 - gratitudebuds.com

Flushing:

House of Strains - 161-05 29th Avenue - houseofstrains.com

Fulton:

Leafy Wonders - 956 South 1st Street - leafywonders.com

Geneva:

High Points Dispensary - 811 Canandaigua Road - highpointsdispensary.net

Ithaca:

Aspire - 205 N. Fulton Street - aspirecannabis.org William Jane Corporation - 119-121 E State Street - williamjane420.com

Jamaica:

Good Grades, LLC - 162-03 Jamaica Avenue - goodgradesnyc.com

Johnson City:

Greenery Spot LLC - 246 Main Street - greeneryspot.com

Kenmore:

Honey Kenmore - 2981 Delaware Avenue - honeykenmore.com

Liverpoool:

TJ's Cannabis Corp. - 4205 Long Branch Rd, Suite 5 - tjs-hydroponics.shoplightspeed.com

Long Island City:

Trends LIC - 27-25 44th Drive - trendslic.com

Malone:

P. Nuggs - 4171 State Route 11, #2 - pnuggs.com

Macedon:

Native Haze Cannabis - 1503 Canandaigua Road, Suite 3C - nativehaze.com

Menands:

Northern Lights NY - 90 Broadway, Spc 8 - nldispo.com

Mt Vernon:

Central Budz - 2245 Central Park Avenue - centralbudz.com Westchester Harvesting Co (dba Purple Owl Dispensary) - thepurpleowldispensary.com

New Paltz:

Big Gas Dispensary - 98 North Chestnut Street - biggasdispensary.com

New York:

Dagga LLC - 157 West 72nd Street - justalittlehigher.com Dagmar Cannabis - 412 W Broadway - dagmarcannabis.com Gotham Buds - 248 W 125th Street - gothambudsny.com Gotham CAURD LLC - 3 E 3rd Street - gotham.nyc Highest Peak, LLC - 25 Market Street - highestpeakny.com Kush Culture Industry LLC (dba Terp Bros) - 3610 Ditmars Blvd - terpbrosnyc.com Leafology Cannabis Company - 244 Main Street - leafolgycannabiscompany.com Mighty Lucky - 259 Bowery - mighty-lucky.com Polanco Brothers - 12 East 42nd Street - dutchie.com/dispensary/polanco-brothers-corp Silk Road NYC - 166-30 Jamaica Avenue - silkroadnyc.com The Bakery Cannabis Dispensary - 1099 Loudon Road - 518bakery.com The Travel Agency Downtown Brooklyn - 122 Flatbush Avenue - thetravelagency.co The Travel Agency Union Square - 835 Broadway - thetravelagency.co Urban Leaf - 977 Second Avenue - urbanleafny.com Verdi - 158 W 23rd St - verdicannabis.com

Newburgh:

Curaleaf NY, LLC - 8 North Plank Road - Curaleaf.com/dispensary/new-york

Oneonta:

Dosha Farms LLC (dba Dosha) - 76 Main Street - doshafarms.com

Pelham Bay:

Hibernica - 3220 Westchester Avenue - shophibernica.com

Plattsburgh:

Beechnut Ridge Enterprises LLC (dba The Grass Hole Cannabis) - 779 State Route 3 - thegrasshole.com

Poughkeepsie:

1. Black Market Cannabis - 89 Main Street

Potsdam:

The Firehaus NY - 7479 US Highway 11 - thefirehausny.com The Highest Peak, LLC - 25 Market Street - highestpeakny.com

Pound Ridge:

Purple Plains - 32 Westchester Avenue - purpleplains.com

Queens:

Bliss + Lex (Weedish LLC) - 128 E 86th Street - blissandlex.com Just a Little Higher - Queens, NY - justalittlehigher.com The Cannabis Place - 74-03 Metropolitan Avenue - thecannabisplace.org Tiki Leaves - 1511 Neptune Avenue - More Information to come. NYCBUD - 44-45 Vernon Blvd - nycbud.com

Rensselaer:

Stage One Cannabis LLC - 810C Broadway - stageonedispensary.com

Ridgewood:

Late Bloomers NYC - 57-01 Myrtle Avenue - latebloomers-nyc.com

Rochester:

Flower Power Dispensers - 22 West 66th Street - flowerpowerdispensers.com Etain - 75 Mamaroneck Avenue - etainhealth.com MJ Dispensary - 900 Jefferson Rd, Suite 902 - mjdispensary585.com William Jane Corporation - 119-121 E State Street - williamjane420.com

Rock Hill:

Platinum Leaf - 196 Rock Hill Drive - theplatinumleaf.com

Rome:

Air City Cannabis LLC - Rome, NY - aircitycannabis.com

Saranac Lake:

North County Roots, Inc. (dba Elevate ADK) - 622 Lake Flower Avenue, Suite 7 - elevateadk.com

Schenectady:

Upstate Canna Co - 1613 Union Street - upstate-canna.co

Seneca Falls:

Just Breathe - Finger Lakes - 2988 US Route 20 - Seneca Falls, NY

Slate Hill:

Big Gas Dispensary - Slate Hill, NY - biggasdispensary.com

Staten Island:

High Stone - Staten Island, NY - highstone.nyc The Flowery - 3022 Veterans Rd W - thefloweryny.com The Weed Shoppe - 4906 Arthur Kill Road - theweedshoppe.net

Syarcuse:

Loudpack Exotics - 6606 Kinne Road - loudpackexotics.com

Troy:

Humble County LLC (dba 420 Bliss) - 740 Hoosick Road - 420-bliss.com

Utica:

Exit 31 Exotic - 255 Genesse Street - uticacannabisco.com

Vestal:

Exscape INC (dba Sacred Bloom) - 1308 Vestal Pkwy E, 1st Floor, Set D - sacred-bloom.com

Wawayanda:

Orange County Cannabis Co. - 1308 Dolsontown Rd, Ste 3 & 4 - orangecountycannabisco.com

Waterford:

Leafy Peaks - 27 B Saratoga Avenue - leafypeaks.com

White Plains:

Leafology Cannabis Company - 244 Main Street - leafolgycannabiscompany.com

Yonkers: