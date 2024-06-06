Blazing Trails: Exploring New York’s Diverse Cannabis Scene from City Lights to Country Delights
Welcome to the ultimate cannabis tour across New York State, where the green revolution has taken root and blossomed into a vibrant landscape of dispensaries, each with its own unique flair and vibe. Picture this: as you embark on this ganja-filled journey, you're not just exploring different towns and cities, but diving headfirst into a kaleidoscope of colors, scents, and experiences that redefine what it means to enjoy the high life. From the bustling streets of New York City to the serene shores of Upstate New York, get ready to elevate your senses and embrace the spirit of adventure as we traverse through the coolest cannabis hotspots the Empire State has to offer. Let's roll!
Albany:
- Capital District Cannabis & Wellness Inc. - 997 Central Avenue, Suite 200 - capitaldistrictcannabis.com
- Herbal IQ - 6055 Transit Road - herbaliq.org
- Premier Earth Corp. - 1297 Hertel Avenue - premierearth.com
- PharmaCann of New York, LLC (dba Verilife) - 10 Executive Park Drive - verilife.com/ny
- Legacy Dispensary - 1839 Central Avenue - legacy-dispensary.com
- Mr Good Vybz - 25 N Pearl Street - mrgoodvbyz.com
Amherst:
- Treehead Culture - 665 North French Road - treeheadculture.com
Astoria:
- Cannavita - 30-30 Steinway Street - cannavita.us
- Urban Weeds - 31-35 Steinway Street - urbanweedsny.com
Bayside:
- Weed Mart by New Metro - 221-50 Horace Harding Expy - newmetro.club
Bellerose:
- New York City Cannabis Exchange - 248-09 Jericho Turnpike - nycce.co
Binghamton:
- Just Breathe - 75 Court Street - justbreathelife.org
Blasdell:
- 716 Cannabis LLC - 2053 Electric Ave - 716cannabisllc.com
Bronx:
- Bronx Joint - 925 Hunts Point Avenue - thebronxjoint.com
- Cannabis Emporium (dba Hush) - 2460 Williamsbridge Road, Fl 1 - hushny.com
- ConBud - 2412 Third Avenue - conbudbx.com
- Royal Leaf NY LLC - 817 E Tremont Avenue - statiscannabis.com
- Two Buds Dispensary - 696 East 241st Street - twobudsdispensary.nyc
Brooklyn:
- BK Exotic - 1056 Flatbush Ave - brooklynexotic.com
- Canna Life NYC LLC dba Hii - 152 Bedford Avenue - hiinyc.com
- Matawana Dispensary - 533 5th Avenue - matawanany.com
- Flynnstoned Corporation - 219 Walton Street - flynnstoned.com
- The Travel Agency Downtown Brooklyn - 122 Flatbush Avenue - thetravelagency.co
- Smiley Exotics - 201 East 30th Street - smileyexoticsny.com
- Urban Leaf - 977 Second Avenue - urbanleafny.com
Buffalo:
- Dank 716 LLC - 501 Main Street - 716dank.com
- Devil's Lettuce - 650 Orchard Park Road - devilslettuce.net
- Mary Janes - 440 Normal Avenue
- Native Haze Cannabis - 1503 Canandaigua Road, Suite 3C - nativehaze.com
- Public Flower - 232 Allen St - publicflower.co
- Puffalo Dreams - 900 Niagara Falls Blvd - puffalodreams.com
- Premier Earth Corp. - 1297 Hertel Avenue - premierearth.com
Cheektowaga:
- East Leaf Dispensary - 2442 Clinton Street - eastleafdispensary.com
Clay:
- Raven Dispensaries LLC (Raven's Joint) - 4106 NY-31, Suite 903 - ravensjoint.com
Cohoes:
- The Bakery Cannabis Dispensary - 1099 Loudon Road - 518bakery.com
Depew:
- Herbal IQ - 6055 Transit Road - herbaliq.org
Fishkill:
- Gratitude Buds - 814 NY-52 - gratitudebuds.com
Flushing:
- House of Strains - 161-05 29th Avenue - houseofstrains.com
Fulton:
- Leafy Wonders - 956 South 1st Street - leafywonders.com
Geneva:
- High Points Dispensary - 811 Canandaigua Road - highpointsdispensary.net
Ithaca:
- Aspire - 205 N. Fulton Street - aspirecannabis.org
- William Jane Corporation - 119-121 E State Street - williamjane420.com
Jamaica:
- Good Grades, LLC - 162-03 Jamaica Avenue - goodgradesnyc.com
Johnson City:
- Greenery Spot LLC - 246 Main Street - greeneryspot.com
Kenmore:
- Honey Kenmore - 2981 Delaware Avenue - honeykenmore.com
Liverpoool:
- TJ's Cannabis Corp. - 4205 Long Branch Rd, Suite 5 - tjs-hydroponics.shoplightspeed.com
Long Island City:
- Trends LIC - 27-25 44th Drive - trendslic.com
Malone:
- P. Nuggs - 4171 State Route 11, #2 - pnuggs.com
Macedon:
- Native Haze Cannabis - 1503 Canandaigua Road, Suite 3C - nativehaze.com
Menands:
- Northern Lights NY - 90 Broadway, Spc 8 - nldispo.com
Mt Vernon:
- Central Budz - 2245 Central Park Avenue - centralbudz.com
- Westchester Harvesting Co (dba Purple Owl Dispensary) - thepurpleowldispensary.com
New Paltz:
- Big Gas Dispensary - 98 North Chestnut Street - biggasdispensary.com
New York:
- Dagga LLC - 157 West 72nd Street - justalittlehigher.com
- Dagmar Cannabis - 412 W Broadway - dagmarcannabis.com
- Gotham Buds - 248 W 125th Street - gothambudsny.com
- Gotham CAURD LLC - 3 E 3rd Street - gotham.nyc
- Highest Peak, LLC - 25 Market Street - highestpeakny.com
- Kush Culture Industry LLC (dba Terp Bros) - 3610 Ditmars Blvd - terpbrosnyc.com
- Leafology Cannabis Company - 244 Main Street - leafolgycannabiscompany.com
- Mighty Lucky - 259 Bowery - mighty-lucky.com
- Polanco Brothers - 12 East 42nd Street - dutchie.com/dispensary/polanco-brothers-corp
- Silk Road NYC - 166-30 Jamaica Avenue - silkroadnyc.com
- The Bakery Cannabis Dispensary - 1099 Loudon Road - 518bakery.com
- The Travel Agency Downtown Brooklyn - 122 Flatbush Avenue - thetravelagency.co
- The Travel Agency Union Square - 835 Broadway - thetravelagency.co
- Urban Leaf - 977 Second Avenue - urbanleafny.com
- Verdi - 158 W 23rd St - verdicannabis.com
Newburgh:
- Curaleaf NY, LLC - 8 North Plank Road - Curaleaf.com/dispensary/new-york
Oneonta:
- Dosha Farms LLC (dba Dosha) - 76 Main Street - doshafarms.com
Pelham Bay:
- Hibernica - 3220 Westchester Avenue - shophibernica.com
Plattsburgh:
- Beechnut Ridge Enterprises LLC (dba The Grass Hole Cannabis) - 779 State Route 3 - thegrasshole.com
Poughkeepsie:
1. Black Market Cannabis - 89 Main Street
Potsdam:
- The Firehaus NY - 7479 US Highway 11 - thefirehausny.com
- The Highest Peak, LLC - 25 Market Street - highestpeakny.com
Pound Ridge:
- Purple Plains - 32 Westchester Avenue - purpleplains.com
Queens:
- Bliss + Lex (Weedish LLC) - 128 E 86th Street - blissandlex.com
- Just a Little Higher - Queens, NY - justalittlehigher.com
- The Cannabis Place - 74-03 Metropolitan Avenue - thecannabisplace.org
- Tiki Leaves - 1511 Neptune Avenue - More Information to come.
- NYCBUD - 44-45 Vernon Blvd - nycbud.com
Rensselaer:
- Stage One Cannabis LLC - 810C Broadway - stageonedispensary.com
Ridgewood:
- Late Bloomers NYC - 57-01 Myrtle Avenue - latebloomers-nyc.com
Rochester:
- Flower Power Dispensers - 22 West 66th Street - flowerpowerdispensers.com
- Etain - 75 Mamaroneck Avenue - etainhealth.com
- MJ Dispensary - 900 Jefferson Rd, Suite 902 - mjdispensary585.com
- William Jane Corporation - 119-121 E State Street - williamjane420.com
Rock Hill:
- Platinum Leaf - 196 Rock Hill Drive - theplatinumleaf.com
Rome:
- Air City Cannabis LLC - Rome, NY - aircitycannabis.com
Saranac Lake:
- North County Roots, Inc. (dba Elevate ADK) - 622 Lake Flower Avenue, Suite 7 - elevateadk.com
Schenectady:
- Upstate Canna Co - 1613 Union Street - upstate-canna.co
Seneca Falls:
- Just Breathe - Finger Lakes - 2988 US Route 20 - Seneca Falls, NY
Slate Hill:
- Big Gas Dispensary - Slate Hill, NY - biggasdispensary.com
Staten Island:
- High Stone - Staten Island, NY - highstone.nyc
- The Flowery - 3022 Veterans Rd W - thefloweryny.com
- The Weed Shoppe - 4906 Arthur Kill Road - theweedshoppe.net
Syarcuse:
- Loudpack Exotics - 6606 Kinne Road - loudpackexotics.com
Troy:
- Humble County LLC (dba 420 Bliss) - 740 Hoosick Road - 420-bliss.com
Utica:
- Exit 31 Exotic - 255 Genesse Street - uticacannabisco.com
Vestal:
- Exscape INC (dba Sacred Bloom) - 1308 Vestal Pkwy E, 1st Floor, Set D - sacred-bloom.com
Wawayanda:
- Orange County Cannabis Co. - 1308 Dolsontown Rd, Ste 3 & 4 - orangecountycannabisco.com
Waterford:
- Leafy Peaks - 27 B Saratoga Avenue - leafypeaks.com
White Plains:
- Leafology Cannabis Company - 244 Main Street - leafolgycannabiscompany.com
Yonkers:
- Central Budz - 2245 Central Park Avenue - centralbudz.com
