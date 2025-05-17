"Stick season" has finally ended in New York, with trees of all kinds once again growing their leaves across the state. Unfortunately, not all leaves are created equal.

There's many different signs to watch out for to determine the health of your backyard trees (have you seen the "exploding hearts" that appear on some local cedars?)… you just need to know where to look.

Billions of Trees in New York State

There are more than 18 million acres of forests in New York State, with forests filled with countless maple, oak, pine, birch, and other species of trees. One type in particular has a very special way to show that it's suffering from a unique disease.

Beech Leaf Disease on New York Beech Trees

The American beech tree can be found across New York State, including the Adirondack mountains. Unfortunately, they are susceptible to beech leaf disease, also known as BLD.

Is Beech Leaf Disease Coming to the Mid-Hudson Valley?

While BLD is known to exist in certain southern New York counties like Westchester and Putnam, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is asking for help identifying the disease further north in the Mid-Hudson Valley (below).

Signs of Beech Leaf Disease on New York Beech Trees

In addition to the distinct striped pattern on leaves, residents are also asked to check their beech trees for curling leaves or leaves with a leathery texture. Anyone who thinks they have identified a tree with BLD should report their discovery HERE.

While BLD is said to be caused by nematodes (worms too small to see), other trees are fighting battles with much more visible enemies. Check out why some species are "banded" in New York here, and keep scrolling to see a different kind of tree (sort of).

