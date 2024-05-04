New Yorkers may see a different type of cloud in the sky this month: tens of thousands of swarming bees. Officials want to make sure residents know exactly what to do if they encounter one.

Bees, like other pollinators in the state, are an important part of New York's ecosystem. They are so effective, in fact, that many local farmers rent bee boxes from beekeepers during the spring to help boost the production of their orchards. Roving swarms of bees, however, are a different story all together.

Honey Bee Swarm Season In New York

The month of May is busy for New York honey bees. As new bees are born and the colony expands, overcrowding of the current hive may cause some of the population to swarm as they look for their next home. Recently in Kingston, NY, roughly 15,000 bees needed to be relocated after settling on a busy street corner (below). Here's what experts say the public should do if they see a swarm:

Are Bee Swarms Dangerous?

Despite their intimidating look, apiologists (bee experts) share that honey bee swarms are non-aggressive and not a threat to New Yorkers. "Swarming bees are very docile", says Elsa Scott of the Best Bees Company. "In fact, swarms only cause problems in urban beekeeping environments because of the perceived risk to the public". Watch a swarm removal below.

What To Do if You See a Bee Swarm in New York State

Anyone concerned about a local swarm should do exactly what residents did in Kingston, NY: contact the proper authorities. That way, bees can safely continue their important jobs, and humans can continue to benefit from their hard work. Take a look at some of the best local honey products below.

