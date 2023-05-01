Wait! Don’t Throw Out Your Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons Just Yet

It's been a rough few months for Bed Bath & Beyond - first with the announcement of store closures across the United States, followed by the news of the voluntary Chapter 11 protection.

Many across the Hudson Valley have expressed their sadness after the final two local locations shuttered recently, with plenty of reminiscing about the 'good ol' days' and those beloved Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons. The company announced that as they deeply discount their remaining inventory, the 20% off coupons are no longer able to be used.

Before you clean off that bulletin board or toss all those giant blue BB&B 20% offs, hold tight, we've got some news that you might like.

Bed Bath & Beyond: The Future

When Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they would be filing for Chapter 11, a great deal of information was released about what's next for the company, the customers, and the coupons.

They were up front about upcoming changes including return policies for items purchased prior to April 23rd (which will be accepted through May 24th. Gift Cards, Gift Certificates, and Loyalty Certificates will are anticipated to be accepted through May 8, 2023.

Bed Bath & Beyond expects all in-stock orders placed online prior to and following their bankruptcy filing to be fulfilled, and ensured those who have a registry that they will be given an alternative platform to fulfill their item requests.

Sadly, though, they will no longer accept coupons or Welcome Rewards+ discounts, effective April 26, 2023.

Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons To Be Honored At Local Retailers

A day after the Chapter 11 announcement, and subsequent information about the future of the coupons, Big Lots, with several Hudson Valley locations, announced they would be honoring Bed Bath & Beyond coupons at any store for 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more.

Bruce Thorn, Big Lots CEO shared in a press release that their mission is to help people 'live big and save lots'

For anyone who has missed their last opportunity to redeem one of these coupons, Big Lots is opening our doors to help you save on your entire purchase. This special offer can be used to purchase an assortment of great items for your home, such as bedding and bath accessories, furniture, décor and more.

In addition to Big Lots, just a short ride from the Hudson Valley, The Container Store is going to offer 20% off a single item using 'the competitor's blue coupon' through the end of May. Boscov, with locations just north of the area, and across into CT is also welcoming Bed Bath & Beyond customers and coupons with $10 off any purchase of $50 or more through the end of the month.

