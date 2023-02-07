VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?

Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures.

While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.

Hidden New York Bald Eagles

"Wintering eagles began to arrive in December, with concentrations peaking in January and February", the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC) recently reported on Facebook. The accompanying video shows two bald eagles building an absolutely massive nest. Before the video changes focus, the eagles seem virtually invisible (below).

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation via Facebook NYS Department of Environmental Conservation via Facebook loading...

Eagle Nests in New York

In an amazing feat of engineering, eagle nests can be as big as 8 feet deep and 6 feet wide, and the construction doesn't stop when the winter weather gets bad. Check out the video below and see how long it takes you to spot the industrious and patriotic birds.

If you're ready to bundle up and check out some feathered friends, there's a few options. You can check out the NY DEC's "Bald Eagle Viewing Site" here, or check out some of the best locations in the Hudson Valley below.

