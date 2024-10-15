Photos of New York’s Real ‘Heart Lake’ Are Mind-Blowing

There are some beautiful landmarks hidden in the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York, but one romantic body of water might stand head and shoulders above the rest.

There's already a Heart Lake in the Adirondacks, but take one look at its shape (below) and it's clear to see that calling it a heart is generous at best. Fortunately, there's another destination that looks like it could be taken straight from a Disney movie.

heart Lake in New York State's Adirondack Mountains Heart Lake in the Adirondack Mountains isn't shaped like a heart at all (Johnathan Esper via YouTube) loading...

Heart Lake in New York's Adirondack Mountains

The official heart lake (below) is nestled at the foot of Mt. Jo in North Elba, NY. While the lake (and park) are located on private property, hiking and other recreational activities are available for a fee. The same isn't exactly true for the "real" heart-shaped lake.

Where Is the "Real" Heart Lake in New York?

First off, some names and classifications. The body of water that is actually shaped like a heart is not a lake but a pond, known as Bird Pond. Second, some photos. Check out the mind-blowing shots that were recently captured of the picturesque pond below.

Bird Pond in Chester, NY

Unfortunately, it seems like the only way to glimpse the fascinating feature is with an invitation from property owners. Unlike Heart Lake on Mt Jo, Bird Pond is not open to the public, and seems to be part of a custom-built luxury compound.

Though Bird Pond may remain out of the public's grasp, adventurous New Yorkers don't have to look too far to find their own natural paradise. Check out some of the best views in the Hudson Valley that don't require a hike below.

