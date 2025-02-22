DEC Warns Upstate New York of Heightened Avalanche Risk

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) has warned upstate New York residents about a very real and potentially fatal danger: avalanches caused by recent snowstorms.

As the NYS DEC shared, February is already a dangerous month for avalanches, but with increased snowfall across the state, snow safety is more important than ever.

Avalanche Danger in New York State

While avalanches may be more common in western states like Colorado or even Oregon, where two skiers recently lost their lives from an avalanche near a local snowmobile trail, the NYS DEC shared why risks are currently elevated in New York.

Increased Avalanche Risk in New York

"Avalanches are most common in February", the DEC recently shared on Facebook (below), "and during or shortly after a large snowstorm, like the one we had this past weekend". Persistent cold temperatures have added to the risk of avalanches as well.

How Avalanches Are Caused

Avalanches begin when unstable snow dislodges from the snow pack. As the DEC mentioned, weakened snow layers in New York may be more pronounced thanks to recent conditions, meaning that avalanche risks are near their peak.

Avalanche Safety Tips for New Yorkers

The easiest way to avoid an avalanche is to avoid where they most likely occur. The DEC urged New Yorkers to avoid high elevations, steep slopes, and slopes that receive low amounts of sunlight.

All hikers are recommended to carry avalanche safety gear in case of an emergency, like a shovel and pole to assist rescue efforts and an avalanche beacon to help broadcast the location of an avalanche victim.

