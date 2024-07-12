On July 10, 2024, a significant arrest was made by the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies in Albany, NY, shedding light on the persistent battle against drug trafficking in the region.

The Arrest

Tylan M. Houze, a 26-year-old resident of Albany, found himself in handcuffs after a meticulous investigation conducted by the New York State Police Troop K Violent Gang and Narcotics Team (VGNET) in coordination with other units including Troop K Major Crimes Unit, Troop G Community Stabilization Units, Albany Police Department, and the State Police Electronic Surveillance Unit.

Charges and Allegations

Houze faces serious charges including two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd degree, a class A-II felony, and four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony. Additional charges of Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle and Obstruction of Governmental Administration further compound his legal woes.

The Investigation Unfolds

The arrest culminated from a prolonged investigation by Troop K VGNET, which uncovered evidence implicating Houze in drug distribution across Albany and surrounding counties. This evidence prompted the issuance of a search warrant by the Albany County Court.

The Arrest and Aftermath

During the execution of the warrant, Houze attempted to evade arrest by fleeing in a 2016 Acura TL. However, law enforcement swiftly intercepted and apprehended him after a brief pursuit that concluded with a crash near Morton Avenue in Albany. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Seizure and Evidence

Upon arrest, authorities seized a substantial quantity of illicit substances from Houze's possession, totaling approximately 96 grams of cocaine, 56 grams of crack-cocaine, and 77 grams of fentanyl. Additionally, over $10,000 in U.S. Currency was confiscated as evidence.

Legal Proceedings

Following his arrest, Houze was promptly arraigned before the Albany City Criminal Court and subsequently remanded to Albany County Jail without bail, awaiting further legal proceedings.