A Star Wars Burlesque Show is Now Playing in New York

If you want to see Jabba the Hunk, Boba Fetish and R2-Tease 2 you won't need to travel to a galaxy far, far away.

To be clear I have no clue if those characters make it in to the show because I haven't seen it yet. I've heard of the Star Wars themed burlesque show before but It was always taking place in other cities. The Empire Strips Back is a Star Wars burlesque parody that isn't just in a galaxy far, far away. It's coming to New York very soon. That's right, pretty soon you'll get to see a lot more than your favorite character's dark side. The looks out of this world and is also getting some great reviews online. It might be a fun experience for any Star Wars fan.

What is burlesque show? A burlesque show is a type of performance that combines things like comedy, satire, and striptease for entertainment and it turns out the Star Wars universe is has a lot of material. Who wouldn't want to see Admiral Ackbar strip for the rebel soldiers?

What the heck happens at a Star Wars burlesque show? Does Han Solo get his own solo?

Here is a behind the scenes look of the show: