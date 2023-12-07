5 Surprising Items You CAN Fly with in New York

With the holiday season in full swing, airports across the country are experiencing a huge increase in confiscated items as passengers come through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints. But this isn't about what you can't bring.

By now, you should know at least the basics about what can't be brought with you as a carry-on. Guns, ammunition, liquids over 3.4oz, and flares are some of the most common items you might see on a TSA poster at your local airport. But what weird things can you bring?

The TSA says New Yorkers can bring antlers as carry-on items this holiday season The TSA says New Yorkers can bring antlers as carry-on items this holiday season (Canva) loading...

You Can Bring Antlers as a Carry-On Item in New York

Believe it or not, antlers are on the "can-fly" list, even as a carry-on. Even though they might be pointy, the TSA seems to want all hunting enthusiasts to be able to keep their trophies close. They just say that "you should check with the airline to ensure that the item will fit in the overhead bin or underneath the seat of the airplane."

The TSA says New Yorkers can bring a bread machine as a carry-on item this holiday season The TSA says New Yorkers can bring a bread machine as a carry-on item this holiday season (Canva) loading...

You Can Bring a Bread Machine as a Carry-On Item in New York

You were warned about how weird this might get. If you insist, the TSA won't stop you from bringing your favorite bread machine on your flight. Like the antlers, it may be helpful to call ahead to make sure it will fit on your plane, though.

The TSA says New Yorkers can bring formaldehyde as a carry-on item this holiday season The TSA says New Yorkers can bring formaldehyde as a carry-on item this holiday season (Canva) loading...

You Can Bring Formaldehyde as a Carry-On Item in New York

This one is just plain creepy, but the TSA says passengers are more than welcome to pack formaldehyde in their carry-on... with several stipulations. First, it must be less than 3.4oz... it also needs to be less than a 10% solution. "Leak-proof packaging with absorbent material is still strongly encouraged", says the TSA.

The TSA says New Yorkers can bring most cooked food as a carry-on item this holiday season The TSA says New Yorkers can bring most cooked food as a carry-on item this holiday season (Canva) loading...

You Can Bring Steak as a Carry-On Item in New York

Actually, you can bring nearly any food item with you on a plane as long as there is no liquid involved (speaking from personal experience, cottage cheese will not be allowed through TSA). Feel free to bring steak, chicken, sandwiches and more... but you may want to make sure you bring enough for everyone.

The TSA says New Yorkers can bring certain biological specimens as a carry-on item this holiday season The TSA says New Yorkers can bring certain biological specimens as a carry-on item this holiday season (Canva) loading...

You Can Bring Biological Specimens as a Carry-On Item in New York

Is this the weirdest one on the list? Thankfully, the TSA (and the Federal Aviation Administration) break down the details. First, make sure your specimens are non-infectious. Then, make sure you have "no more than 30 ml of free liquid solution in each inner packaging and no more than one liter in the entire outer package"... or just don't bring them at all?

Get our free mobile app

Remember, if you have a specific carry-on question, you can always ask the TSA on Facebook or text "Travel" to AskTSA (275-872). Happy holidays, and have fun sticking those antlers in the overhead bin! Check out more things you can sneak by TSA below.

Things You Didn’t Know You Can Get Past TSA Going through TSA always makes everyone so nervous for many reasons. You don't want to get pulled aside and get some sort of crazy search done. But you also don't want them to throw out anything that you have in your bag.

It's always hard to find out what can you get past TSA. According to Upgraded Points , you are allowed to bring over 400 things with you, some of which you probably had no idea you could bring with you. Here are things that you most likely didn't know you could get past TSA with no problem. Gallery Credit: EeE