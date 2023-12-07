5 Surprising Items You CAN Fly with in New York
With the holiday season in full swing, airports across the country are experiencing a huge increase in confiscated items as passengers come through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints. But this isn't about what you can't bring.
By now, you should know at least the basics about what can't be brought with you as a carry-on. Guns, ammunition, liquids over 3.4oz, and flares are some of the most common items you might see on a TSA poster at your local airport. But what weird things can you bring?
You Can Bring Antlers as a Carry-On Item in New York
Believe it or not, antlers are on the "can-fly" list, even as a carry-on. Even though they might be pointy, the TSA seems to want all hunting enthusiasts to be able to keep their trophies close. They just say that "you should check with the airline to ensure that the item will fit in the overhead bin or underneath the seat of the airplane."
You Can Bring a Bread Machine as a Carry-On Item in New York
You were warned about how weird this might get. If you insist, the TSA won't stop you from bringing your favorite bread machine on your flight. Like the antlers, it may be helpful to call ahead to make sure it will fit on your plane, though.
You Can Bring Formaldehyde as a Carry-On Item in New York
This one is just plain creepy, but the TSA says passengers are more than welcome to pack formaldehyde in their carry-on... with several stipulations. First, it must be less than 3.4oz... it also needs to be less than a 10% solution. "Leak-proof packaging with absorbent material is still strongly encouraged", says the TSA.
You Can Bring Steak as a Carry-On Item in New York
Actually, you can bring nearly any food item with you on a plane as long as there is no liquid involved (speaking from personal experience, cottage cheese will not be allowed through TSA). Feel free to bring steak, chicken, sandwiches and more... but you may want to make sure you bring enough for everyone.
You Can Bring Biological Specimens as a Carry-On Item in New York
Is this the weirdest one on the list? Thankfully, the TSA (and the Federal Aviation Administration) break down the details. First, make sure your specimens are non-infectious. Then, make sure you have "no more than 30 ml of free liquid solution in each inner packaging and no more than one liter in the entire outer package"... or just don't bring them at all?
Remember, if you have a specific carry-on question, you can always ask the TSA on Facebook or text "Travel" to AskTSA (275-872). Happy holidays, and have fun sticking those antlers in the overhead bin! Check out more things you can sneak by TSA below.
Things You Didn’t Know You Can Get Past TSA
Gallery Credit: EeE
The Coolest Things You Can Buy at Adams
Gallery Credit: Jonah