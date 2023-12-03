Can You Name All 5 Landmarks on the New York License Plate?

Have you ever stared at something you've owned for a long time and notice a detail that you've never seen before? That's exactly what happened to me recently with my car's license plate.

New York has had its fair share of license plate designs (find out the one from your birthyear here), but the latest iteration has more detail than ever before. While a few are obvious, there were at least two state landmarks on my plate that completely confused me.

New York's "Excelsior" License Plate

The plate in question is called the "excelsior plate", in reference to New York's state motto that is printed in between the famed landmarks. Let's work from left to right as we name all five (yes, there are five) landmarks.

Niagara Falls on the New York License Plate

The most famous landmark in New York state (north of New York City, anyhow) is Niagara Falls. Nicknamed "the eighth wonder of the world", this massive waterfall is an international tourist attraction and a must-visit for any New Yorker. It's also instantly recognizable on the Excelsior plate.

The Statue of Liberty on the New York License Plate

Perhaps the only New York sight more famous than Niagara Falls is the beloved Statue of Liberty. The impressive structure in the New York harbor gazes not only on New York City, but on lines of traffic too, ever since it was added to the Excelsior plate.

The Manhattan Skyline on the New York License Plate

Rounding out the license plate headliners is the New York City skyline. Eagle-eyed drivers can spot the Empire State Building, Freedom Tower, and even the Chrysler building rising tall from the island of Manhattan. But what's just to the right?

What's That Lighthouse on the New York License Plate?

To be honest, I had never noticed the light house until last week. Maybe it was because I assumed it was part of the Manhattan skyline, or maybe I was just too lazy to notice, but it turns out the Excelsior plate features the Montauk Point Lighthouse on Long Island. So that's four... where's number five? It's been hiding in plain sight.

The Adirondack Mountains Hiding in Plain Sight on the New York License Plate

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles promises that the Adirondacks are on the license plate... but where? You'll have to squint. Faded in the background, to the right of Niagara Falls, you can juuust make out the outline of a mountain range (above)… the mighty Adirondacks.

So how well did you do? If you're not currently employed at the DMV, chances are you learned about at least one new landmark. Check out previous plates from the year of your birth below.

