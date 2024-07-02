In a significant move to bolster New York State's nonprofit sector, more than $40 million in capital grants has been announced for 136 nonprofit organizations. The funding, allocated through the Nonprofit Infrastructure Capital Investment Program (NICIP) and the Veterans’ Nonprofit Capital Program (VNCP), aims to address critical infrastructure needs and enhance services for veterans and families across the state.

Empowering Human Service Organizations

A major portion of the grant, approximately $39.6 million, is earmarked for 118 human service organizations under NICIP. Administered by the Dormitory Authority of New York State (DASNY), this program provides grants of up to $500,000 per organization. The funds are designated for a variety of projects, including technology upgrades, facility renovations, and expansions aimed at improving service delivery.

NICIP was launched in October 2023 as a targeted initiative to enhance the efficiency, accessibility, and quality of nonprofit human service organizations throughout New York. With over 500 funding applications received, the program reflects a robust effort to meet the diverse needs of communities across the state.

Supporting New York's Veterans

Additionally, $1.13 million has been allocated to 18 veterans services organizations through the VNCP. This program supports capital improvement projects ranging from $25,000 to $75,000 per organization. Projects eligible for funding include infrastructure enhancements such as ADA-compliant upgrades, new roofs, and renovations of essential facilities like kitchens and common areas.

The VNCP underscores New York State's commitment to supporting organizations dedicated to serving veterans, service members, and their families. By investing in these critical improvements, the state aims to enrich the lives of those who have selflessly served our nation.

Commitment to Community and Sector Growth

Robert J. Rodriguez, President and CEO of DASNY, emphasized the pivotal role of these grants in fostering community resilience and growth. By empowering nonprofits with financial support, DASNY enables them to strengthen their infrastructure and expand their service capabilities, ultimately benefiting the communities they serve.

Continued Support Amid Challenges

These investments are part of a broader strategy to fortify New York's nonprofit sector, ensuring it remains a cornerstone in delivering essential services statewide.

Looking Ahead

As New York continues its path to recovery and resilience, the commitment to supporting nonprofits remains steadfast. Recent announcements, including substantial funding for educational institutions and enhanced security measures for nonprofits, underscore the dedication to fostering inclusive and supportive communities across the state.