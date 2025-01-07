‘Huge News’ for New York and 2026 Winter Olympics

In just 13 months, the 2026 Winter Olympics will pit the world's most elite athletes against each other in some of the most thrilling sports on the planet. Recent news, however, could be massive for not only Team USA, but upstate New York as well.

The Winter Olympics are set to take place in February 2026 across several cities in Italy, including Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. While all eyes will be focused on Europe, there's a chance that some of the most exciting competitions might actually occur much closer to home.

There could be some very big news coming for Team USA and the 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Olympic History in Upstate New York

New York, specifically upstate New York, already has its share of Olympic history, with the games being held in Lake Placid in 1932 and again in 1980. Now, there's a chance that New Yorkers call welcome at least some of the games back in 2026. Here's how:

Bobsled, Skeleton, and Luge competitions might be held in New York State next year for the 202 Olympic Games

Will Part of the 2026 Winter Olympics Be in New York?

"Huge news for Team USA", the USA Bobsled/Skeleton teams recently shared on Facebook (below). The update included the announcement that that the bobsled track at Mt. Van Hoevenberg in North Elba, NY has been named the backup track for the Winter Olympics.

This wouldn't be the first time that certain Olympic events weren't held in the host city, or even host country. The recent Summer Olympics in Paris, France, for example, held their surfing competition in Tahiti. New Yorkers also have a chance to experience the feeling of being an Olympic bobsledder as well.

Visit the Country's Longest Mountain Coaster in New York

For years, the longest mountain coaster in the country has followed the former Olympic bobsled track on Mt. Van Hoevenberg (above), and riders can take single cars down the gravity-powered track at exhilarating speeds.

While chances are slim that New York will see hometown Olympic action next year, there are still countless New Yorkers undoubtedly crossing their fingers for the stars to align. Check out more fascinating winter opportunities below.

