The Heroes And Legends Of the US Military Academy At West Point!
The Unites States Military Academy at West Point is a special place in the Empire Place. This writer has visited the hallow grounds of the Academy on several different occasions, and each time I have left moved and impressed. The grounds are impeccably groomed, the ancient Gothic stone buildings are jaw-dropping, the scenic vistas of the Hudson Rover Valley are stunning, and the West Point Cemetery is astonishing. In this graveyard are the tombstone's of American military heroes from virtually every war the United States was involved in. Of note, the final resting place of General George Armstrong Custer is most impressive. His grave is adorned with a tall obelisk with bronze buffalo heads jutting out from each side.
This gallery takes a look at some of the important men who are remembered here in statues of bronze and stone. They include warriors, leaders, administrators, and two future United States presidents. Tours of the United States Military Academy are given and they offer much into the insight and "code" of the thousands of cadets who passed through here. Although General George Washington did not attend West Point, he is remembered with a hefty statue paying tribute to the military leader who, during the Revolutionary War, dubbed West Point as the most "strategic military location in the country." After the war his lobbied forcefully for a national military academy to be erected on this important spot.
West Point Legends In Bronze and Stone
Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio
10 Of the Most "Lickable" Ice Cream Destinations in New York's Southern Tier
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio