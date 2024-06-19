These Upstate NY Waterfront Restaurants Are Tasty And Very Cool!

There are plenty of paces to "catch a breeze" while dining in Upstate New York. There are dozens of waterfront restaurants all along the Hudson Valley for example. And then once you get "inland" a large number of restaurants, pubs, and small eateries, have tucked themselves along the rivers, streams and lake fronts from Albany to Buffalo.

This gallery showcases eleven good ones to seek out. From high-end tony steakhouse and seafood restaurants, to fun-loving "beach front" party zones, these places all take advantage of whatever waterfront they could find to offer up a unique place to dine.

We have included big places and small ones, but all are sure to allow you to watch the boats go by, or let you dip your toes in the water, or cool off near a busy marina along some of the most famous water routes in Upstate New York.

You will notice that on this list we included two places in Cooperstown, NY. If you have ever visited the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, you know that Otsego Lake is one of the prettiest lakes you will find (dubbed "Glimmerglass" by native son James Fenimore Cooper) and we just love two particular places that take full advantage of being as close to this famous body of water as they can. We think you will agree that they are special places.

So, head for the water when it is time to dine out this summer. And, of course, we know that there are perhaps maybe 100 or so more such places in Upstate, so if your favorite waterfront pub or restaurant didn't make our gallery this time around, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

11 Top Waterfront Restaurants, Big and Small, in Upstate New York Lakes, rivers, stream, creeks, canals, we have it all! The waterways of Upstate New York, from the Hudson Valley to Lake Ontario, are such a special feature to this beautiful area we love. And, there are dozens of fine restaurants throughout Upstate that take advantage of these water areas to situate themselves for the ultimate waterfront dining experiences in Upstate. Here are 11 of the best!