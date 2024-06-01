24 Top “Favorite” Places to Visit in Upstate New York This Summer

While this gallery may not be the most perfect list of places to visit this summer, we think it comes very close. Many will argue that this or that might not be everyone's favorite in the category, but for one man's opinion I am sticking tp these 24 most interesting, most delicious, and most historic sites to see!

This fun list has 24 "favorite" (a term used very loosely) places to visit this summer. The propose is to get your interest and get your attention to all the many wonders out there along the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. I have been traveling, writing, researching, and interviewing all over the region for more than 15 years, and have ten published books (from Syracuse University Press) to prove it. So, if nothing else this is a fun list for you to explore.

Here you will find my favorite (and almost always "off the grid") places such as favorite hot dog stand, performing arts center, most sentimental celebrity grave, favorite pizza place, favorite fort, favorite drive in movie, favorite historic church, and more. Including a favorite mini-golf with the Guinness World Book of Records-certified longest mini-golf hole in the world.

So check it all out. Pick the ones you like the best and get up and out this summer and explore!!

Also, while there are thousands of choices for each and every category, if we missed your "favorite" we invite you to visit our Facebook page and give your choice of the best a shout out!

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio