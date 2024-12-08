11 Great &#8220;Upstate New York Book&#8221; Ideas For Christmas 2024

11 Great “Upstate New York Book” Ideas For Christmas 2024

v

Books for Christmas gifts are a wonderful way to share stories of people, places, and history.  This gallery gives you a selection of eleven books to consider giving this year, and all the books have an "Upstate New York back story" to them.

These books encompass several genres to consider, from history, to travel, to children's books, and books that highlight certain specific individuals and cities (although most cover a broad theme like the Catskill area or the Erie Canal, etc.).

While some go deep into the weeds about a particular subject matter, there are two that I was absolutely charmed with.  The first is actually one of the famous "Little Golden Books" series, and it is a biography (for children) of the great Lucille Ball, who was from the Jamestown, New York area.  The illustrations are adorable.  The other book is a take off of the wildly popular young children's book "Good Night Moon," which has sold tens of millions of copies over the last 75 years.  This book, "Good Night Finger Lakes"  has great illustrations and makes a perfect book to read with your child, especially if you might be from the greater Finger Lakes region.

As most of my readers know, I have myself authored a dozen Upstate New York travel guides of the yeas, and I hope you like the one that I have included in this gallery.  It is a best seller for me, and I am happy to share it with you all.

Give a book for Christmas.  An Upstate New York book!

A Gallery of Upstate New York Books Just Waiting to Hit Your Own Book Shelf This Holiday!

Books are a wonderful gift at Christmas. Everybody has a favorite genre, be it mysteries, cookbooks, sci-fi, romance, historical novels, biographies, or even lavish coffee table picture books.

As for me (no surprise) my jam is history books. And to reduce it even a little more, New York State history books. Want it even tighter? How about UPSTATE NEW YORK history books! Now you are talking.

As the author of many Upstate New York history and travel books I am always keeping my eye out for new (and even old) books about my home region that I may have missed. For many years we have posted a list of titles that might make a perfect gift for the Upstate New York book lover to receive and enjoy this holiday.

The books listed here include history, travel, children's titles, books about the Catskills, Finger Lakes, Hudson Valley, Western New York, the Adirondacks, and even Central New York. I included one of my own best sellers for you to consider, also. And wait until you see the little kids book (yes it is a Little Golden Book), about our favorite native daughter, Lucille Ball. Adorable!

All books are linked to Amazon for more information.

Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio

Keeping Memories of the Catskill Game Farm Alive! Look at These Photographs!

There is perhaps no greater Baby Boomer memory for Upstate New York kids than a visit to the Catskill Game Farm. At one time, this special place was the largest family-run private zoo in America. It ran from 1933 to 2006.

Today it is still around in a fun and exciting fashion. Yes, today you can spend the night on the grounds of the original game farm and even stay in an original building of the theme park! It has been beautifully restored as a boutique Catskill Mountain inn, it is dripping in nostalgia, and it is awesome!

Look at the photographs below of both the "new" Catskill Game Farm inn, as well as some nostalgic 1950s and 1960s photographs of this wonderful place that we all remember so well.

And if you have memories to share of the Catskill Game Farm, please do so over on our Facebook page!

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

