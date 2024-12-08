11 Great “Upstate New York Book” Ideas For Christmas 2024

Books for Christmas gifts are a wonderful way to share stories of people, places, and history. This gallery gives you a selection of eleven books to consider giving this year, and all the books have an "Upstate New York back story" to them.

These books encompass several genres to consider, from history, to travel, to children's books, and books that highlight certain specific individuals and cities (although most cover a broad theme like the Catskill area or the Erie Canal, etc.).

While some go deep into the weeds about a particular subject matter, there are two that I was absolutely charmed with. The first is actually one of the famous "Little Golden Books" series, and it is a biography (for children) of the great Lucille Ball, who was from the Jamestown, New York area. The illustrations are adorable. The other book is a take off of the wildly popular young children's book "Good Night Moon," which has sold tens of millions of copies over the last 75 years. This book, "Good Night Finger Lakes" has great illustrations and makes a perfect book to read with your child, especially if you might be from the greater Finger Lakes region.

As most of my readers know, I have myself authored a dozen Upstate New York travel guides of the yeas, and I hope you like the one that I have included in this gallery. It is a best seller for me, and I am happy to share it with you all.

Give a book for Christmas. An Upstate New York book!

All books are linked to Amazon for more information. Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio