More Upstate New York Christmas Gifts To Give, Including Foods!

This is the second list of Upstate New York gift giving ideas. This round features another eclectic list of ten cool, neat ideas for someone who lives, in, or just loves Upstate New York.

In this gallery you will find some big gifts, some stocking stuffers, and a couple of food items that you can order online. And these are not just any old food items. Both have of these items ( a hot tomato oil, and some "heavenly" cheesecakes) have now reached legendary status.

We especially love the beautiful vintage Adirondacks art poster. It really captures the time, many years ago, when vacationers were first starting to flock to the mountains for summer adventures. I also like that it gives a shout out to the historic Delaware and Hudson Railroad, the train that brought many of the first timers here.

Each of the items has a direct link to the supplier, whether it is a private company, an individual gift store, a museum, or even an Amazon or eBay seller.

In case you may have missed our first list of Upstate New York gifts to give this season, which we published just recently, stay with this gallery after you have read it, because we have re-published that list as well. This really should help you fill out your gift-giving list this year. The combined 20+ gifts are unique and unusual and all about our beloved Upstate New York region.

