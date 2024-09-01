Celebrate “Bacon Month” In Upstate New York With These 15 Items

When it is time to celebrate National Bacon Day or National Bacon Month at the end of summer, it is time to go "bacon exploring." I mean if ever there was a time to celebrate, it has to be Bacon Month. Right?

Being one of America's favorite flavors, bacon can be found in virtually a limitless number of menu creations. Here we present 15 of the best.

Bacon ice cream? Yes. Bacon beer? Yup. And how about bacon cheesecake? Sure, and it is not just bacon flavored. Your large homemade slice of cheesecake comes with a thick slab of bacon draped over it. You will love the photo.

And of course who wouldn't enjoy an appetizer called a "bacon clothesline." It is exactly what it sounds like and it is served right at your table. Again, the photo of is is awesome.

From foods to drinks, from main meal entrees, to crazy appetizer, and from bacon desserts to specialty items, we love bacon and it is time to celebrate!

If you know of a crazy delicious menu item that you have seen in an Upstate New York restaurant please let us know about it. Bacon is everywhere, but I will admit we haven't seen a bacon wine or bacon cake yet.

So enjoy your bacon journey at these and other places. It is one of our favorite food months to celebrate!

