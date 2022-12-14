11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget
There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
The topics of these little museums may seem mundane at first. Drain tiles? Knives? Bed coverings? Yes, these topics and others are highlighted in small but fascinating museums in Upstate New York.
Take drain tiles, for example. Yes, there is a drain tile museum in the Finger Lakes. Just a bunch of drain tiles sitting on a shelf. Not much, really. But the story they tell at the Mike Weaver Drain Tile Museum in Geneva chronicles one of the great farming innovations of the early 1800s. In fact, with the usage of drain tiles, Cornell University called what happened here "one of the greatest agricultural achievements of its time." Drain tiles? Really? It is a fascinating story that you'll have to see for yourself.
So, we encourage our readers to not overlook any of these museums. You will learn a great deal by visiting each of them. And of particular note, read the story of museum #10 on this list.
A visit to this special place will surely move you. True, you will not soon forget a visit to the Safe Haven Museum in Oswego. Incredible.