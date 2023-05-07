These Upstate New York Ice Cream Stands Are All Over 50 Years Old

This is an amazing list of iconic ice cream stands. Each one of those listed is over 50 years old. And one is even nearing 100 years old.

Some on this list are big sit-down inside kind of places. But most are those ubiquitous walk-up-window type roadside ice cream stands with the big cone on the roof and the yellow fluorescent bug lights calling you to stop for a lick or two.

As you will see, these venerable summer stop-off places each has a unique story to it. One has been featured on the TODAY show, another is located in the city that lays claim to being the birthplace of the ice cream sundae, and another (this writer's favorite) is a special place tucked away in the Adirondacks. Nothing fancy about this place. It is so tiny that only 6 people can fit inside it. And they only serve one flavor a day. Amazing. And it has been around for well over 50 years. And they are still using the original ice cream making machine. You will like that story.

These, of course, are not the only ice cream stands that are 50 years old or older in Upstate New York. So, if you know of another one, located in our region, that is 50, 60, 70 years or more in age, please let us know over on our Facebook page. There are dozens of these stands, and who knows. Between all of us, we might be able to come up with the oldest roadside ice cream stand in the state!

