Epic Stories Await At These Historic Upstate New York Cemeteries!

I will admit it. I love a cemetery!

I have been fascinated with them since I was a kid. I've always had a bent toward history and storytelling, and a cemetery always seemed such a rich place to explore and uncover stories from the past. Sometimes, in the way way back past!

A few years ago I took this "hobby" of mine and turned it into a very successful book titled "Graves of Upstate New York: A Guide to 100 Notable Resting Places." (Syracuse University Press). It became a popular book and actually is now in its second edition. I visited 100 graves all over the greater Upstate New York region, researching photographing, and investigating some pretty amazing stories.

And that is what led to this gallery. Here I highlight 17 fantastic cemeteries across the region. In each mention, I also give you a tidbit of some famous person or people who are buried within them. I have visited each of these cemeteries (and for several of them I visited more than once). They are the arks which hold our nation's history, and they are always in a beautiful location within the urban center of a town, village, or city, or located in a remote rural area. All are worth a walk through. Just amazing!

I love all of these cemeteries. They are historic. And for someone like me who is very comfortable spending some time wandering the paths of a rural cemetery, when you get to it you will see what I identify as "my favorite cemetery." It is incredible and anyone could spend hours visiting it and marveling at the statues, monuments, tombs, and stories in this epic Hudson Valley cemetery.

17 Amazing, Beautiful, and Historic Upstate New York Cemeteries In the mid to late 1800s, cemeteries were first built far outside a community, rather than the traditional intimate churchyard settings of previous cemeteries. Upstate New York has hundreds of these cemeteries and they are beautiful places.

For each entry on this list we have provided a short note telling of an "amazing graves" found in each cemeteries. The stories are very interesting! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio