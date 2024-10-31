The Most Amazing Upstate NY Trivia List Ever!
Wait a minute! I know that horse (photo above). What was Mr. Ed's connection to Upstate New York?
Well, that is a good question.. And one we answer in this list of amazing Upstate NY trivia facts.
As a writer of many Upstate New York travel books, I have come across a whole file cabinet full of amazing pieces of trivia about this region the I love. I wrote about them in my popular book Upstate Uncovered (SUNY Press). I thought I would share some of my favorites in this gallery. They are always fun!
Is there such as thing as a 2-story brick out house? Where is the "world's largest piece of candy" found? Can you find any places we can see that were actually hiding places that Harriet Tubman used along the Underground Railroad? Why was there a controversy about famous singer Kate Smith's final resting place in Lake Placid? Why was the famous inventor Guillermo Marconi working feverously in Binghamton? Where is oldest cobblestone neighborhood in the USA? Where was the first grand slam home run in organized baseball hit? Whatever happened to the little kid who played Charlie Bucket in "Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory " movie? Where is the most "famous little red caboose in the world" located?
Believe it or not you will find all these stories right here in Upstate New York!
I hope you enjoy this gallery as much as I enjoyed traveling, researching, and writing about the subjects here!
