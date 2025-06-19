It’s Always Happy Hour At These 19 Great Upstate NY College Bars!

There are a lot of colleges spread all over Upstate New York. From the Hudson Valley all the way out through Western new York, campus activity is humming in our region!

With each college comes the mandatory college bar. Usually a divey kind of place, where football stories have been told and retold for two generations of students. Locals like these bars too, especially when summer months come around and they have them all to themselves. But students of every graduation year for the past 60 to 70 years have a favorite college watering hole that brings back a flood of memories. Of old sports friends, old girlfriends and boyfriends, and very good times.

This gallery looks at 19 super college bars in college towns in Upstate New York, from Fredonia to Cortland to Troy and down the Hudson Valley. "SUNYland," which is what I call that vast area of land that stretches from the NYS Thruway to the Canadian border, and encompasses many small college towns, is no slacker when it comes to great college bars, too.

I hope your favorite college drinking haunt made this list. If it didn't, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out!

Also, while these are all very popular bars with current weekends, when alumni time comes around get ready for some "real" beer drinkers to show up, and for some great old college stories being told. The more beer they drink the clearer it is that THEY scored the winning touchdown way back then! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio