Sweet Candy Stores in Upstate New York Are Ready This Christmas!

This is a sweet, sweet gallery!

The candy stores listed here, from all regions of Upstate New York, are packed with sweet goodies for you this holiday season. Thousands of candy canes and millions of miles of colorful ribbon candy can be found in stores from the Hudson Valley though the Catskill and Adirondack mountains and out through Central New York to the Finger Lakes and beyond!

What amazed this writer while putting this gallery together for you is the age of some of these legendary candy stores. As you will see, there are several on this list that are even older than 100 years! They have been handed down to family members over the generations and continue on to the future. That is so great! They all have great stories to them, so click on the business links and check it out.

Also, while yes, candy canes and ribbon candy take the spotlight this time of the year, lets now forget about our famous Adirondack chocolate bark candy. Talk about a perfect stocking stuffer! And we believe that , although you can get it in most places, nobody does a chocolate bark like our folks in the High Peaks!

Oh, and if your favorite Christmastime candy shop didn't make our list this year, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

