20 Of the Most Mouthwatering Chocolate Shops in Upstate New York!

These 20 chocolate shops located around the Upstate New York region will bring out the Willie Wonka in all of us.

From the Hudson Valley to Western New York, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks, you will find chocolates without peer at these 20 locations. Everybody has a favorite chocolate treat. What is yours?

I have to say, this writer is a sucker for bark candy. There are several chocolate shoppes on this list that specialize in making chocolate bark (in many, creative flavors). I always grab some in the Adirondacks for my ride home. I mean, what better place to buy something called "bark" than in the Adirondacks? I usually put the bars on the seat next to me for the trip home. Amazingly, the wrappers are usually empty be the time my trip is over. Yes, it is that good.

And of course sponge candy! It is the official candy of Western New York and there are several places i Buffalo that have been making these "little pillows of chocolate perfection" for generations. If you are knew to sponge candy, don't be. You will find it in this gallery and you can order online!

Of course there are dozens more chocolate shops in the region. So, if your favorite chocolate place did not make our list, we encourage you to go over to our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

Chocolate bon bons anyone?

