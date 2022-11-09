The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days

As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.

Our Upstate chili is served up in many different ways. What is your favorite way? A classic bowl of chili with some saltine crackers? How about a chili dog, or for those who are more particular, how about a Michigan chili dog (served in the Plattsburgh area)? Of course, you can get a crock or a bowl of chili at most area diners during the fall season and throughout the colder Winter months. All of these types of chili are represented in our gallery of great places to eat.

Many of the restaurants and eateries listed are local and tourist favorites with chilis served in all kinds of different ways. From lip-smacking barbeque joints and award-winning tap rooms to quaint local diners and even a castle, you can find delicious and travel-worthy chili at any of these fine places.

If you have a favorite place for a good, hot bowl of chili, and it did not make it on our list, go ahead and give it a shout-out over on our Facebook page. Everybody does! We'd love to keep our list going and share the love.

Here is a sampling of some great bowls of chili being served in restaurants from the Hudson Valley to Western New York this "chilly" season.