These Are Among Upstate New York’s Best Little Coffee Shops
This is a list of ten great little coffee cafes found around Upstate New York. These are prefect little spots to relax and unwind and enjoy a cup while the winter winds howl outside the front windows.
I like these cafes. You can find high quality fresh roasted coffee (many made in house), or fancy lattes and espressos, as well as a sweet treat or small breakfast just perfect to start off your day.
You will notice that several of these coffee shops are a little bit off the beaten path. And that is on purpose.
We want to illustrate that these mom-and-pop businesses work hard to bring a little bit of tasty satisfaction to you whether you live in downtown Syracuse, a suburb of Buffalo, or even a small rural village called Sidney (Google it). These are more than a good cup of hot coffee. These are meeting places where neighbors begin the day over a cup of coffee and a bit of gossip or local news. These coffee houses are a reliable supporter of many local charities and non-profits. And because they are small and privately owned and run, they have a bit of freedom in what they can experiment on and create for their loyal customers.
These are all excellent places.
So, stop buy, the coffee pot is on. Wait, do they still have coffee pots? Well, the roaster is grinding away, the expresso machine is busy, and the latest latte may be getting invented in the kitchen while we speak!
"Coffee, Where Are You?" These Upstate NY Coffee Cafe's Are Ready to Get You Through the Rest of Winter!
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
