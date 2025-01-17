These Are Among Upstate New York’s Best Little Coffee Shops

This is a list of ten great little coffee cafes found around Upstate New York. These are prefect little spots to relax and unwind and enjoy a cup while the winter winds howl outside the front windows.

I like these cafes. You can find high quality fresh roasted coffee (many made in house), or fancy lattes and espressos, as well as a sweet treat or small breakfast just perfect to start off your day.

You will notice that several of these coffee shops are a little bit off the beaten path. And that is on purpose.

We want to illustrate that these mom-and-pop businesses work hard to bring a little bit of tasty satisfaction to you whether you live in downtown Syracuse, a suburb of Buffalo, or even a small rural village called Sidney (Google it). These are more than a good cup of hot coffee. These are meeting places where neighbors begin the day over a cup of coffee and a bit of gossip or local news. These coffee houses are a reliable supporter of many local charities and non-profits. And because they are small and privately owned and run, they have a bit of freedom in what they can experiment on and create for their loyal customers.

These are all excellent places.

So, stop buy, the coffee pot is on. Wait, do they still have coffee pots? Well, the roaster is grinding away, the expresso machine is busy, and the latest latte may be getting invented in the kitchen while we speak!

Upstate New York has an uncountable number of coffee shops, cafe's, barista bars, roasteries, and more. In this gallery we look at ten of the best (mostly off the grid) coffee houses in Upstate New York. Take your pick, you will not be disappointed. In each one we have listed some information from their social media, maybe an online YELP or TripAdvisor review, plus some coffee or café menu item suggestions. Plus, we have given you a direct link to the place of business website.

Obviously, it would take pages for us to mention a complete list of Upstate coffee destinations.