ROAD TRIP! “The Book Village of the Catskills!”

Visiting tiny Hobart, New York (Delaware County) will be a dream come true for book lovers of all ages.

The little village, surrounded by the green hills of the Catskills, has fashioned itself into a bit of a book village. They have done this through determination, grit, wishful thinking, and a lot of hard work. Today, one can drive down the Main Street of Hobart (New York State Route 10), and come upon a half dozen or more fully stocked book stores just waiting for you to open the door and ring the bell. Some of these book stores have been here for more than 25 years.

"The Book Village of the Catskills" is a fun weekender. The book stores are across the street from each other, or right next door. The owners are friendly and knowledgeable about their titles. And they all know each other. They are friends. That is the kind of feeling you get wandering around this unique place. Friends being friendly.

Once the New York Times came along and featured it in an issue, folks from Manhattan started making the trek up through the Catskills (a 3+ hour drive from the George Washington Bridge). They came, they saw, they read, they bought, and they are still coming back. So are folks from New England and, of course all over the Empire State.

This is a perfect weekend road trip. Note the details of KNOW BEFORE YOU GO at the end of this gallery.

LEGEND! "Hobart, NY: The Book Village of the Catskills" There is a tiny town in rural Delaware County. Population around 400 of the nicest people you will ever find. So what has been happening in Hobart over the last 30-40-50 years? Not much really. Until about 20 years ago when some book lovers got together and decided to "put Hobart on the map." They opened up a popular book store on Main Street. Then another. Then another. Then still another one. And all of a sudden it became a book village. Once the New York Times heard about it and explored it (and wrote about it) people started coming to "The book Village of the Catskills" from as far away as New York City and the New England states. It make for a fun day trip. And book lovers simply must put this tiny village on their Book Bucket List. Take a walk through the book stores in teh gallery below. Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio