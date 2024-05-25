UPSTATE LEGENDS: Remembering Spaulding Bakery Krullers and Bread
There are many legendary bakeries in the Upstate region that, over the decades, have become legendary and iconic tokens of deliciousness from our past. Alas, as we get older some of these bakeries have disappeared and remain only sweet memories that we carry with us through life.
This gallery looks at a long gone favorite for thousands of people who lived in Central New York. From Binghamton, Elmira, and Corning up north all the way the the St. Lawrence River, Spaulding Bakery products were wonderful memoires from our youth. They made breads, "luxury cakes, and those oh so tasty and unforgettable white powdered sugar donuts that were oh-so delicious and would ruin a black shirt or dress in a heartbeat.
Spaulding called them "krullers" and they came in an iconic orange, white, and royal blue striped box with a window on top so you could see what awaits. They were small, about 2-2 1/2 inches long, and there were Spaulding bakeries in Binghamton, Oneonta, Elmira, Middletown, NY, and Hazelton, Pennsylvania.
This gallery is like stepping back through the looking glass at one of our favorite food snapshots of when we were kids. A small plate with a powdered sugar doughnut (Ooops...kruller) on it and a cold glass of milk.
If you have a memory of Spaulding Bakery products, bread, krullers, or otherwise, please share your thoughts with everybody over on our Facebook page. We really do want to hear from you!
