Schoharie County Top Brewpubs Cideries, Distilleries and Wineries
Schoharie County is rich with natural beauty, historic sites, Norman Rockwell-style small towns and farms, and many fine places for food, from restaurants to farm stands.
But, as for people? Not so much. The sprawling county (650 square miles) only has about 30,000 residents. That makes it the fifth smallest county by population in the entire Empire State.
But here is something to think about. For that few people, the county sure has a wonderful variety of places to go to "enjoy a sip." This gallery features eight of them.
They include breweries, wineries, distilleries, and cideries. They can be found all over Schoharie County. You will be surprised when you discover some of these. One of them is the "hot spot" on a small Main Street in a pretty farming town. Another is a tiny brewery that makes great beers and outstanding sourdough bread. And, to top it all off (literally) you will find a small brewery way up on a mountaintop that received the highest award crafter brewers can ever hope for. In 2023 they were named "The Best Craft Brewery in New York State!"
We hope you will consider stopping at one (or all) of these great little spots the next time you are on a "drive through" in beautiful Schoharie County. Oh, and we included a brewery that is not actually in the county. It is located just east of Schoharie County. But we included it because it is a great little place and it is so close to the border of Schoharie County that you can drive there before three songs stop playing on your car radio!
NOTE: We will revisit this topic with other Upstate New York counties in the future.
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
