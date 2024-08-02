These 10 Finger Lakes Blueberry Farms Say “Come And Pick-Em!”

Blueberry picking is a long standing family tradition in Upstate New York. This gallery looks at ten great Finger Lakes region berry farms that are waiting for you to come and "clean out the bushes" before summer is over and the giant pumpkins start muscling in on the growing fields..

It is a scene that is played out time and time again in Upstate New York. We load up the vans (or the statin wagons of the past), grab the kids and the buckets and head out to a local farm for some serious blueberry picking. The bushes are low and the back doesn't bend like it used to, but the reward is so satisfying that it is worth the effort. The blueberry pancakes in the morning, or the blueberry muffin packed into your lunch box, is a wonderful reminder of your day out in the field. There is nothing quite like fresh picked (by you) Upstate New York blueberries!

This gallery gives you a starting point for looking for a picking farm. This time around we focus on the Finger Lakes region. We will look at other fall harvest farms coming up in that season. These farms include several of the counties that make up the Finger Lakes area.

The region is known far and wide as a great grower of grapes, and it is also no slouch when it comes to big juicy ears of corn, too. But blueberries are ready for their time in the spotlight! Happy picking everybody.

