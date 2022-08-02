GALLERY: Road Trip! Touch All The Bases in Awesome Otsego County!

Otsego County is one of the great tourist destinations in Upstate New York. While certainty the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown is the main visitor magnet, there are plenty of other places to visit and enjoy in the county.

On this road trip list you will visit many places (besides the Hall of Fame) in Cooperstown as well as some real "must see" places in the small towns and villages in the area. For example, how about tiny Fly Creek, N.Y. Just a map dot of a few hundred residents. And yet, they are home to a family destination that has been bringing thousands into the hills for a couple of generations.

How about Milford? A small community that has one of the best "picker paradises" for antiquing in the whole Northeast. Or little Unadilla. Talk about a unique museum. Unadilla is the home of "Boy Scout Troop #1." The longest chartered boy scout troop in America is highlighted in their very own museum on Main Street.

All of these, and others, are featured on this list. Links are provided where possible

Come to Otsego County and enjoy a brew at any of their several outstanding craft breweries; have a sip of wine at a pretty and rural winery, have a bite at one of America's most awarded chicken restaurants, and have a pastry at a small (but epic) bakery run by a mom and dad and their five kids (including a set of triplets.)

And then, finally, pay homage to Aaron, Ruth, Mantle, Koufax, Gehrig, and all the other legends at one of the greatest sports museums in the world.

And all in Otsego County.

Road Trip! Otsego County Means Baseball, Breweries, and A Whole Lot of History! Otsego County is known throughout America as the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown. But this beautiful county in Central New York has much more to offer other than just baseball. Art, museums, breweries, fine dining, unusual and historic sites, classic small-town American villages and towns, parks and rivers, and so much more.