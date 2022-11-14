&#8220;Lets Talk Turkey&#8221; at These 11 Upstate New York Turkey Farms

It is about that time that we start to "talk turkey" in Upstate New York.

With the advent of Thanksgiving Day, everybody's thoughts typically turn to turkey.  Well, almost everybody.  It's not completely uncommon for families to try a little something different instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. As for this writer, it was always delicious Italian on Thanksgiving day for dinner.  In fact, I was really a lot older before I realized what this whole "turkey thing" was about. Now, I can't wait for a big bird on Turkey Day.

As we gaze down at our bountiful  and delicious harvest table on that special day, do we ever think for a moment, "Hey, I wonder where that turkey came from?"  My guess is, probably not.  But there is a pretty good chance that your Thanksgiving bird came from one of Upstate New York's dozens of turkey farms.

This is a list of 11 great family-owned and operated turkey farms across our wonderful region.  These farms stretch from the High Peaks of the Adirondacks down to the Catskills and then out west. Each farm has a direct link to its website.

But, beware!  We already have heard that there's a turkey shortage this year. These turkey farms sell out of their prized birds very quickly so take a look at the listing, check out the great turkey photographs, and then order now without delay to make sure you!

There are many turkey spread all over Upstate New York. From the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Finger Lakes and Western New York you will find some of the juiciest, most delicious holiday turkeys anywhere. Here is a starter list of 11 great Upstate turkey farms. But, don't delay! At holiday times they sell out quickly!

