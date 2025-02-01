These Trailside Taverns Welcome Armies of Adirondack Snowmobilers!

Snowmobiling is one of the largest winter sports activities in Upstate New York. And no place sees more riders than in the Adirondacks, North Country, and the Tug Hill Plateau. This area routinely snags the award for one of the snowiest places in the United States. They measure the snow up here in feet rather than inches. And when the snow flies, the snowmobilers come out by the hundreds, zipping along thick, white trails in and out of some of the state's most remote areas.

And then, there, up around the bend, you see it. A log cabin perhaps, with a red blinking neon sign reading "OPEN." Maybe a beer sign in the window, or smoke curling out of the fireplace chimney inside. These taverns and restaurants, some of them listed in this gallery, are popular stopping off spots for frozen snowmobilers who stop for a bite, a beer, or just to get warm.

It can be a long hard winter in this region of New York, but these trailside inns and taverns thrive and survive each winter, as the snow flies and the buzzing snow machines pull into their parking lots. There are many other taverns like this, so if you favorite in this region didn't get listed, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out.

