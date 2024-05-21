A Summer Checklist of 10 Top Upstate New York Waterparks!

How things have changed over the years. Back in the day, summertime meant going to the river for a canoe ride, hitting the lake with family and friends, and even visiting the local community swimming pool to cool off (if your little town was lucky enough to have one.) And, if all else failed, you still had a garden hose in the backyard that was sure to please!

Today, it is all about the waterparks. And oh, have they grown. Upstate New York has an embarrassment of riches when it come to water parks. Of course the two big ones are the Great Escape entities in the Darien Lake and Lake George areas. These two waterparks alone count for tens of thousands of visitors each summer. But we also have some other, smaller ones, that we have included in this gallery.

Here you will see water parks in the Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Catskills, Central New York, and Finger Lakes region. Some are big and some are not so big. Some are outdoor parks and others are inside. The fun thing about an indoor water park is that you can visit them when it is raining outside or even when the temperature starts to drop down from "warm to cold."

I was surprised when putting this gallery together to see several of these waterparks and the year they opened. As you will see, there area couple that date back to the 1960s and even the 1950s!

All are good, all are refreshing, and all are calling you to come and have a blast this summer!

If we missed your favorite water park please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out!

