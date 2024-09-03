An Incredible List of 25 Unusual Upstate NY Points of Interest!

j loading...

Upstate New York has a million interesting little "roadside" oddities and curiosities along the way that are all worthy of a stop. Maybe for just a minute or two, or maybe just for a photo, but definitely worthy of a stop. I have been to all of the 25 places listed in this gallery. And each one has a great back story to it.

On this list you will find a couple of great graves to explore. Two famous women are buried in Upstate New York and lots of folks find their way to these final resting places each year to pay their respects. They are "America's Painter," and "The God Bless America Girl." Both have amazing life stories.

On this list you will find one of the most historic railroad cars in the nation. It is a little red caboose found in a city park in Central New York. Small, but huge importance in the history of America's railroads. You will also find a church that you should really visit. It is in Albany and is one of the oldest and most historic African-American churches in New York State. What make this church so fascinating is that they have proof that Harriet Tubman stayed here at least five times while hiding out with her "passengers" along the Underground Railroad. In the church, you can find each of these five "secret" places by seeing the small signs inside which read "Harriet Tubman Hiding Place." Goosebumps for sure.

So enjoy this list, click on the various links included, and learn a little bit more about the great people, places, and things that make our region so special.

This is a list of 25 historic sites, roadside oddities, and amazing places that you will not want to miss on your next Upstate New York road trip. I mean, the only place you can actually drive under the Erie Canal? Really? Yes,. And if you feel like you are being watched as you drive along Rt. 28 in the Catskills, well, you are being watched. And what about a grave high up in the Adirondacks where one of the most famous American pop singers who was born in the south is buried. You want more? How about an authentic Egyptian mummy on display? We have it. What about the most famous "little red caboose" in America? Yup, in a Central New York college city. And how about the world's largest chair? Sounds weird doesn't it? But we have it representing a city that once was the second largest furniture making city in America.

