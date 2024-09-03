An Incredible List of 25 Unusual Upstate NY Points of Interest!
Upstate New York has a million interesting little "roadside" oddities and curiosities along the way that are all worthy of a stop. Maybe for just a minute or two, or maybe just for a photo, but definitely worthy of a stop. I have been to all of the 25 places listed in this gallery. And each one has a great back story to it.
On this list you will find a couple of great graves to explore. Two famous women are buried in Upstate New York and lots of folks find their way to these final resting places each year to pay their respects. They are "America's Painter," and "The God Bless America Girl." Both have amazing life stories.
On this list you will find one of the most historic railroad cars in the nation. It is a little red caboose found in a city park in Central New York. Small, but huge importance in the history of America's railroads. You will also find a church that you should really visit. It is in Albany and is one of the oldest and most historic African-American churches in New York State. What make this church so fascinating is that they have proof that Harriet Tubman stayed here at least five times while hiding out with her "passengers" along the Underground Railroad. In the church, you can find each of these five "secret" places by seeing the small signs inside which read "Harriet Tubman Hiding Place." Goosebumps for sure.
So enjoy this list, click on the various links included, and learn a little bit more about the great people, places, and things that make our region so special.
