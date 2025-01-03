Upstate NY Trivia List! Where Is the Geographical Center of NYS?

OK, so this gallery will probably need a cup of coffee to go with it. Or maybe a glass of wine.

We have put together an epic list of Upstate New York trivia facts for you to enjoy. It was great fun researching and putting this list together for you. So what is on here?

We have boats, fire towers, celebrity graves, scientific wonders, natural wonders, manmade wonders, inventions, museums, entertainers, sports trivia, and so much more. To give you a clue as to what you will find when sharing this with your friends, how about this piece of fun trivia.

"Where is the geographical center of New York State?"

I asked ten of my friends that question and got ten wild answers (none of them were close). I found this place while wandering a backroad in the state and saw a big sign nailed to a church exterior. "Geographical Center of New York" it read. I looked it up, and they are right. It is in this gallery.

So relax and enjoy this amazing compendium of nonsense, history, and incredible Upstate New York facts.

This is a fun gallery!

