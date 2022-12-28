Auburn, New York is one of Upstate's greatest smaller cities. There is just so much history to enjoy here with friends and family alike.

Auburn has a population of approximately 27,000 people and it is the county seat of Cayuga County. It has a bustling downtown area, many historic sites to explore, some fine and local favorite restaurants, pubs, quaint coffee shops, and on top of all of that, the city is just five minutes from one of the famous Finger Lakes, Owasco Lake.

As for history, the city is packed with interesting sites to check out. Most famously, Auburn was the home of two of New York's most famous 19th-century people, New York Governor William H. Seward and Harriet Tubman. Both of these legendary Americans left big footprints in their home city.

This list highlights 11 places to visit on your next trip to Auburn, New York. These include restaurants, pubs, coffee shops, museums, historic sites, art galleries, and one of the most interesting and famous cemeteries in Upstate New York. There is something for everyone in the family to enjoy. From this writer's perspective, however, don't miss the Tiffany-designed Willard Memorial Chapel. People come from around the world to marvel at it. Believe me, it alone is worth a trip to Auburn. Just amazing.

Come for a weekend and use this guide as a starting point for a great two days in the often-overlooked, beautiful city of Auburn!

The city is also home to one of New York State's largest and oldest maximum-security prisons.

This list highlights 11 places you should see, visit, enjoy, dine at, and explore on your next visit to this small, but great, Upstate city.