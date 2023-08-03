“Awesome!” Thousands Enjoy the Herkimer Diamond Mines Each Year!

"I found one!!" When that cry goes up on the diamond field or over at the mineral sluice chute, you know that there is going to be a big grin on some kid's face somewhere.

The Herkimer Diamond Mine is one of Upstate New York's greatest family adventures. Thousands descend on this site (including one of the best KOA campgrounds in the area) every summer. There is food, family events, a fun camping experience, river tubing, a dog park for Fido, a beer garden for Mom and Dad, a magnificent gem store and gift shop, and so much more. It is no wonder that this is a "must" for school groups on field trips each year.

Of course the Herkimer Diamonds, while stunningly beautiful and fun to find, are not really a diamond. By definition they actually are classified by geology.com as "doubly terminated quartz crystals found in Herkimer County, New York and surrounding areas. Herkimer diamonds have the typical crystal habit of quartz; however, however, instead of having a termination on one end they are doubly terminated. This is a result of the crystals growing with very little or no contact with their host rock. Doubly terminated crystals are very rare. This is what makes "Herkimer diamonds" amazing creations of nature. They are very popular with mineral collectors."

So enough for the science lesson, these "diamonds" are great fun to find for all ages. There is a very nice KOA campground at the mine site, making this the perfect place for a weekend adventure. Take a look at the photos of the mining adventure that awaits you at a visit to the amazing Herkimer Diamond Mines!

Herkimer Diamond Mines

4626 State Route 28

]North Herkimer, NY

1-800-562-0897