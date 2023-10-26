Probably most of you will have a big old turkey as the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving get-together. And, probably most of you will buy your turkey (frozen) from the neighborhood Hannaford, or Wegmans, Price Chopper, Aldi, or some other mega-grocery chain this year.

Here is a novel idea. Buy your turkey from one of the more than 50 independent, mom-and-pop (and kids) owned family farms that raise these beautiful birds for our enjoyment.

The small turkey farms (and poultry farms, in general) can be found in almost every corner of the Empire State. And while we are, um, talking turkey, did you know that there are more than a dozen turkey farms located on Long Island?

But, back to Upstate New York. As you will see in this Thanksgiving gallery, each of the independent poultry farms mentioned here includes a direct link to the poultry farm, location, hours, and turkey-buying information. It is always important that you remember if you are going to buy your turkey at an independent farm this year, do not wait until Thanksgiving week. You will be totally out of luck. In fact, most of the turkey farms will advertise their cut-off date for ordering, so keep an eye out for that. We have mentioned them in the gallery.

So, consider the family poultry farmer at Thanksgiving this year. You (and your celebration dinner guests) will not be disappointed!

"Gobble! Gobble!" These Upstate New York Turkey Farms Are Ready for Thanksgiving! There are more than 50 poultry farms, many of them specializing in Thanksgiving turkeys, around Upstate New York. Here are a dozen where you can get your gobbler this holiday season! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio