It’s “Spaghetti Week” at These Top Upstate NY Italian Restaurants!

We try and keep our eye out for the National Food Calendar (yes there is such a thing) to see what kinds of food we are currently celebrating. And believe me, as far as the calendar goes they celebrate almost everything (National Rutabaga Day anyone?).

So I noticed that January 3 is National Spaghetti Day. Now, with 365 days a year to fill up with foods to celebrate, they do fudge a bit (pun intended). Upcoming we will have a National Lasagna Day, a ravioli day, a pasta alfredo day, etc. Yes, they kind of stretch it out a bit. But for this writer a "National Spaghetti Day," falling right after the New Year, is a perfect situation.

Here is a list of some of the BEST and the OLDEST Italian restaurants in Upstate New York. The youngest on the list is 54 years old, and the oldest is 106 years old! Some are fancy, some are simple, some are in rural places, and some are in the urban centers of our region's major cities. All are good. No, make that...all are great!

As you will see, we celebrate all pastas on this glorious day. So be ready, these photos will get your drool going! Each of the restaurants on this list is directly linked to their website. Many have menu suggestions, and we try and offer up a sample of online restaurant reviews for you to take a look at.

So tuck those napkins in, elbows off the table, and lets celebrate together! Mangia!

Celebrate "Spaghetti Week" At These Old-World-Style Upstate NY Italian Restaurants My food calendar says that January 3 is National Spaghetti Day so each year we pick a selection of the best Italian restaurants in Upstate New York to highlight all week long. These are some of the best (and oldest) in our region. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio