These Are Upstate New York’s 12 Biggest Shopping Malls

When shopping malls first appeared in New York State and all across America, for the most part, they consisted of long strip malls with a variety of individual storefronts. Years later in the 1960s, enclosed shopping malls became all the rage allowing shoppers to have a day at the stores without any weather hassles. These mega-shopping centers grew and grew until they morphed into the "shopping cities" we've grown accustomed to today.

Upstate New York Malls

Today in Upstate New York, you have several large malls with between 50-100 stores, and then you have several behemoth malls which host much more than that. For example, #12 on this list has 55 stores and has been open for more than 50 years. Sounds like a pretty respectable mall, doesn't it? Compare that to the #2 on this list which is so large it has more than 18,000 parking spaces!

While the pandemic and the rise in popularity of online shopping has led to some negative consequences for the glorious idea of malls across the country, causing a great number of them to close their doors, we want to highlight those malls that have stood the test of time in their communities.

This list includes the 12 largest enclosed shopping malls in Upstate New York. Which of these have you been to? (Each of the 12 malls includes a direct link for more information) And while we're talking about malls, tell us which malls you miss from your Upstate New York communities!

﻿ In this gallery, we have also mentioned some of the original anchor stores for these malls dating back to when they opened. It is fun to hear the old names like Sibley's, Filenes, McCurdy's, and G. Fox and Company again. Here are the 12 largest enclosed malls in Upstate New York. (We include all regions of Upstate including the upper and lower Hudson Valley. This list does not reflect the large malls of metropolitan New York City or Long Island).