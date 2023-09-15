“Saddle Up” At These Top Upstate New York Horse Riding Stables!

"Saddle Up and Move 'Em Out!"

I doubt that there is a better way to get up close and personal with Mother Nature's handiwork in Upstate New York than from your perch in a saddle on a horse. Luckily for all of us, there are many places throughout the region that offer horse riding experiences for all ages to enjoy.

The horse riding farms and stables on this list range from those in the Catskills and Adirondacks to those in Central New York and the Finger Lakes regions. The beauty these trail rides expose us to is really a "best of the best" in Upstate New York. From the mountains of the High Peaks area of the Adirondacks, to the rolling hills of the Catskills, and even trail rides through the vineyards of Wine Country, these are all great.

As you will see, these trail riding adventures are available for all ages, and for all riders, including those with little or no horse riding experience. Most have a "learning time" before a trail ride where you will get comfortable with the basic rules of the trail, and time that allows you to "buddy up" with your horse. Each stable or trail venue listed in this gallery has a link that will take you directly to their site for directions, riding rules, age requirements, and other specifics to your personal adventure.

Rides include birthday party fun, moonlight rides, trails which cross streams and creeks, and rides which will offer up some of the most beautiful "selfie" landscapes you can imagine.

Again, there are dozens of these places, so if your favorite horse riding venue did not make our gallery please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out!

