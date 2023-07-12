The Best Summer Salads To Enjoy This Summer in Upstate New York!

When the summer heat surrounds us in Upstate New York, we tend to look for lighter, "cooler" dining options at dinner time. I love spaghetti and meatballs, but I usually pass on that during July and August. I like a nice cool green salad and all of the concoctions that it may come with.

Salads are a wonderful way to cool down. A big fresh. leafy green salad, served with a tangy balsamic vinaigrette dressing, and maybe topped with some ice cold shrimp or avocado. Yes sir, now you are talking.

When I was a kid, every salad was the same (which reminds me, when did "Italian Dressing" start being referred to as "Balsamic?" Curious). Small faux wooden bowls filled with iceberg lettuce, may a tomato or cucumber slice, a little sliced onion, and (if you were lucky), a half of a hard boiled egg.

Today's salads? Well, the varieties are limited only by the chef's imagination. As you will see in this gallery, the menus of these fine Upstate New York restaurants are filled with creative works of art masquerading as dinner salads.

And if we missed your favorite salad at an Upstate New York restaurant, go ahead and mention it over on our Facebook page. We want to hear from yo.

So, when it hits 80, 85, or 90-degrees up here, head for a restaurant and cool off and calm down with a fresh, cold salad.

But remember, it is not "Italian Dressing" anymore....balsamic!

