A Fascinating Look at Some Upstate New York Train History!

New York State has a rich and storied DNA in railroad history.

Back in the day, when "Railroad Was King," almost every big city and small village had a railroad depot in the center of town. Trains bustled through the town center taking on and dropping off passengers and freight items, almost on a round the clock basis.

So, what happened?

Well, I will leave that to the transportation history experts to figure out. But what I do know, is that there are many vestiges of that glorious history still to be found in a myriad of places across Upstate New York.

This gallery looks at several of them. They include massive brick and concrete city terminals that are still in use for rail transportation or reconfigured for public or private events. The list also includes funny little caboose cars, some over 100 years old, that are now tiny restaurants or even bed and breakfasts. We see old train depots that are museums and some that are amazing private residences. All are fascinating.

So, "All Aboard" for a ride to the past to check out some of these ghosts from the halcyon days of railroads, train cars, bustling train depots, and the lore of the rails.

Again, there are hundreds of railroad-themed places reflecting the history of that bygone era around the state. If you know of a particular place, like those on this list, please share it with our readers over on our Facebook page. We'd love to hear from you!

(Note: this will be the first of several galleries that will look at Upstate New York railroad history, so stay tuned!)

