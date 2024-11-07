Central New York Gets REAL Creative With Pumpkin Recipes!

"Pumpkins, oh pumpkins. How do we love thee? Let me count the ways!"

Almost every house, farm and business has at least one pumpkin gracing their front porch during an autumn in Upstate New York.

And, then of course we like to turn those pumpkins into something delicious to eat. Usually, a pie.

But why stop with just a pie?

Here is a gallery we have put together of what some very creative residents of Upstate New York have done with that sentimental taste of pumpkin. We have loved it since we were kids so why not keep up our love affair going as adults? Here is a short selection of pumpkin items we have found for sale in Central New York (we will showcase other Upstate New York regions in future galleries).

How about a pumpkin whoopie pie? I see all hands shooting up. How about some Pumpkin Pie Brittle made from scratch at one of the oldest and most beloved candy shops in Central New York (in fact, now in the hands of the fourth generation of the founding family!). How about pumpkin latte or pumpkin flavored fresh roasted coffee? Of course you will find our old favorites on here, such as a pumpkin pie or a pumpkin muffins.

But how about a Thai Pumpkin Soup? What a tasty way to kick up a bowl of soup! And why not treat yourself to a lip-smacking pumpkin milkshake! There are two of them on this list. And you have to love a warm slice of pumpkin and chocolate chip bread. Right?

If you know of a pumpkin treat we can find somewhere in Central New York, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

