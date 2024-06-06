10 Of the Quirkiest (And Most Fun) Museums in Upstate New York!

I love all of the small, off-the-grid little museums which dot the landscape of Upstate New York. I enjoy them so much I wrote a book about them once, The Unknown Museums of Upstate New York (Syracuse University Press). While the bigger museums tell much grander stories (history of baseball, cars and trains, glass, Erie Canal, etc.), these smaller ones fill in the spaces to complete the wonderful puzzle that is Upstate New York.

On this list you will find some real gems, that beg for you to pull over stop, and go inside. Did you know that we have not only the largest cheese museum in the country, but also one of only three cheese museums in the whole world? it's on the list. I love the clock museum we highlight. It is the result of one man's passion. His private collection of all kinds of antique clocks can be found in a special wing of a small public library in Wayne County. It is neat! When it came time to research a museum to coverlets, my thought (and maybe yours) was, "what the heck is a coverlet." Was I surprised. It ended up being one of the most beautiful (and my favorite) museum in teh book.

And stick around for #10 in this gallery. I really don't know what to say about it, but check it out. I've been there. It is unbelievable!

Are These the 10 Quirkiest Museums in Upstate New York? Take a Look! I love these odd, quirky little museums that seem to pop up all over Upstate New York. They are so worth a half hour of your time to stop, explore, listen to the docents, and learn about some of the most fascinating facts about our region. For example, did you know that more wooden hand-carved painted carrousels were made in Western New York than in all the other factories in the U.S. combined? The museum is on this list. Did you know that there is a special museum located in the heart of the Catskills that relates to an ancient fishing sport? The museum is on the list. Did you know that one of only three cheese museums in the world in up here? It is on the list. Take a peek. You might learn something here!